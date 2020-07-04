Kudos and Kindness
Smote The Craven Evermore
Donald Trump wears a mask
He has for years and years
A mask to cover not his face
But to cover all his fears
He’s afraid of being seen as weak
Which only a weak man fears
He’s afraid of looking soft
So pudgy after all these years
Double down is his tactic
Never back away
No matter how absurd
The things he’ll often say
Afraid to serve during Vietnam
He slithered off on bone spurs
A coward with false excuses
The truth he often blurs
But it’s all so transparent
His guise of macho make believe
Worn thin after three-plus years
Only himself can he deceive
Bravado isn’t courage
A glower isn’t brave
Insults are just more noise
The way a child behaves
A genius who hides his grades
A Commander-in-Chief afraid of War
A billionaire who conceals his taxes
And no scientist, he says, knows more
Yes, Donald Trump is perfect
Unless you look behind his mask
And see that sniveling, churlish, desperate knave
Not up to the presidential task
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
Youthenitity says thanks for the virtual support
In light of COVID, Youthentity — along with many nonprofit organizations — worried we faced a future in which we could not serve as many students this year without our annual fundraiser. Last week during our annual (and first virtual) Pig Roast Fundraiser, our worries were assuaged as our network rallied to support youth financial literacy and career development among Colorado’s Western Slope.
Thank you to the businesses and individuals who sponsored this year’s Virtual Pig Roast Fundraiser, and to those who participated in the online auction and raffle and donated to our Five Year Life Plan initiative. Many thanks to those who purchased virtual Super Supporter event tickets, one of which included a direct donation to local restaurants in the form of gift cards. Not only did your donation move to support Youthentity, this virtual ticket also raised over $3,000 for local restaurants — cash that went directly to restaurants’ payroll and operating costs.
We are heartened to know that our community values and appreciates the critical part that financial literacy and career readiness plays in building resilient communities. Investing in our young people will pay dividends as they grow up to be the next generation of business owners, employees and community members.
Meghan Grabow
Development Director, Youthentity
