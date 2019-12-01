Kudos and Kindness

Sister cities show support

Dear editor,

On behalf of the Aspen Sister Cities high school exchange program, we’d like to thank the Aspen-Snowmass communities for their support and generosity towards hosting students from our Sister Cities when they come to Aspen. This past trip, we hosted 11 students and two chaperones from our oldest sister city, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. The group stays in homes with their exchange student. We thank the Aspen families and students who participated. We want to thank the following: Aspen High School, Torre, our mayor who spent time with the group, The Aspen Art Museum, The Aspen Historical Society, Smuggler Mine Tours, Clint Kinney of the Snowmass Town Council, Marlon McGann at the Arjua Yoga Studio, the Aspen Recreation Center and the Snowmass Recreation Center. We appreciate your continued support of our many programs through Aspen Sister Cities.

Jill Sheeley

Betsy Ann Anastas

Aspen Sister Cities Exchange Coordinators

AVH mill levy thank you

To our community,

In the spirit of the season and on behalf of our Aspen Valley Hospital Board of Directors, our staff, and our physicians, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your confidence in us and your continued support of quality healthcare.

We interpret your 73% approval rating of our mill levy question on the last ballot, to extend our operational funding for an additional 10 years, as a strong vote of confidence in the quality of our services and the competence and caring of our talented professionals — both in the hospital and at our surrounding clinic locations. Every year, we see over 80,000 patient encounters throughout our network of care. AVH is among the top critical access hospitals in the country, based on our patient experience and quality performance scores, and our community should be proud of the health care network that has served you for over 128 years.

AVH also accepts the charge of being a part of the transformation of our industry toward providing and demonstrating greater value for your health care dollars. With your support, we are investing in more primary care and specialty physicians and clinical teams, lower-cost alternatives to the hospital setting for surgeries and imaging and greater access in the midvalley and Snowmass. Collaborating closely with our legislators, community leaders and local employers, we are working hard to be a part of the solution for high health care costs by creating community-based solutions that reflect the needs and values of our unique resort town and surrounding valley. We also are working together with Hospital for Special Surgery, the No. 1 orthopedic hospital in the country, to further enhance our world class orthopedic services, as well as Valley View Hospital, our neighbor and clinical partner on a host of specialty services. Promoting a healthy and active community is how we measure success in the future — one person at a time.

Thank you again for your support, your confidence and your engagement with us and your medical community. You can count on us to be here for you and our visitors for generations to come.

Dave Ressler

CEO, Aspen Valley Hospital