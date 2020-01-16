Know Your Liftie: Jace Luck

Jace Luck at Snowmass's High Alpine lift

David Krause / Aspen Times Weekly

Name: Jace Luck

Hometown: Carbondale

Lift location: High Alpine, Snowmass

What brought you to Aspen? My parents. I was born in Aspen and raised in Carbondale and now I live in Carbondale.

Are you a skier or a snowboarder? I could ski before I could really run or walk or any of that. My dad is a mechanic up here and this will be his 23rd season. He had me on a pair of skis when I was one-and-a-half years old. My first time was here.

What has surprised you the most about Aspen? That it stays beautiful year-round.

What does a good night out in Aspen consist of? Walking around the town, looking at lights and ice skating with friends.

What’s your most memorable interaction with a guest so far? I write questions on the board every day and they like to come along and answer it and we talk about the questions.

How do you stay warm? Keep working, moving snow and hanging out in the lift shack.

How do you stave off boredom? Lot of snow work and conversations with guests.

What’s the best music to play at the lifts? Anything like dancing music, something with some energy.

What’s the best about the job? I get to be outside all day and hang out in paradise. Worst part is fighting boredom.

Where can people expect to find you working on the mountain? It’s my first year as a liftie and I’m loving it. I hope to come back next year and the year after that. I’ll be at this lift all year.