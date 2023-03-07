Knitters, crocheters, yarn bombing, and Snowmass

A new community-based art project called yarn bombing will add a splash of color to Snowmass Village this summer. The yarn bombing will kick off with information sessions at Snowmass Town Park from 2-4 p.m. on March 11 and 4-6 p.m. on March 13 for crocheters and knitters in the area who are interested in participating.

Yarn bombing is the act of wrapping colorful knitted pieces to objects in public spaces for the purpose of art and smiles, according to a press release from Snowmass Tourism.

“To our knowledge, this has never been done in Snowmass before and should provide a bright, fun, family-friendly enhancement to our Village this summer,” said Rose Abello, co-organizer and tourism director for Snowmass Tourism. “This has been a personal goal of mine for years, and it will be a great way to build community in a collaborative and artful way.”

The project is being put on by Snowmass Tourism, which has worked with Snowmass Parks, Recreation, and Trails as well as Snowmass Village’s Parks, Open Space, Trails, and Recreation Advisory Board to identify suitable trees and objects to be “bombed,” the release said.

Yarn will be provided for free, but artists are responsible for needles/hooks. Crafting can be done at home, in knitting groups, or wherever needlers prefer and the project is open to about 50 fiber artists.





“This is a unique opportunity to combine the creativity of each fiber artist’s vision with a collaborative community installation,” said Betsy Crum, master knitter and co-organizer.

The yarn “bombs” should be completed by the end of May, and installation sessions will begin in early June. Each piece will feature the artist’s name and a brief bio. The exhibition will take place at Snowmass Town Park and remains in place through the summer.