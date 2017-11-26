Klaebo takes hat-trick of cross-country WC wins, Hoffman 39th in Sunday pursuit

RUKA, Finland (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed a perfect opening weekend in the cross-country skiing World Cup, taking his third win Sunday in a 10-kilometer freestyle pursuit.

Fresh off winning Friday's sprint and Saturday's 10K classic, Klaebo completed his clean sweep by beating fellow Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby in the pursuit by 0.4 seconds.

Third went to Russian Alexander Bolshunov, who crossed the line 0.6 seconds behind Sundby. Aspen's Noah Hoffman was 39th.

In the women's 10K pursuit, Sweden's Charlotte Kalla ended a wait of almost three years for a cross-country World Cup race win.

The race was a duel between Kalla and Norwegian Marit Bjoergen, with the Swedish skier pulling away in the final 2.5 kilometers to win by 9.7 seconds.

Third place went to Ragnhild Haga of Norway, more than half a minute behind Kalla.