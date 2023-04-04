Kim Ferber affirmed as new Aspen police chief

Kim Ferber talks with attendees ahead of a special Aspen City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to approve her appointment as the new Aspen police chief inside Aspen City Hall.

Late Tuesday afternoon, three of the five present Aspen City Council members approved the appointment of Kimberly Ferber as the new Aspen police chief.

“We were fortunate to have a strong pool of candidates. Kim rose to the top. We are happy to welcome her,” said Councilman Ward Hauenstein.

Councilman John Doyle said, “We are pleased to welcome you to the city of Aspen.”

Mayor Torre said, “This appointment is making our team and our team members stronger with the addition of Kim Ferber. I want to welcome you.”

The City Chambers were reasonably full of Aspen police members and supporters from Ferber’s previous tenure in Sterling.





“Wow, I’m really humbled. Thank you all for coming today. With me is my partner, and then my current boss. Thank you for coming and supporting me. I’m just getting really overwhelmed right now and I feel honored to be your next chief of police. Thank you all for coming and showing your support,” said Ferber.

As Aspen’s new police chief, Ferber will be responsible for the overall management of the department in all areas of law enforcement and public safety, including a focus on helping people in crisis and the well-being of staff.

Her official start date is yet to be determined. Her annual salary will be $178,880. Her conditional offer for employment also includes a city housing unit and a $3,000 relocation bonus.

The city’s former police chief, Richard Pryor, retired in December 2022 after 29 years with the department, the final 13 years as the chief. The city, with the assistance of a professional recruiter, conducted a nationwide search for the vacancy.

“We knew that this transition was coming. Thank you, council, for your support of the process and for your involvement in many steps of the process with really important community input along the way,” said City Manager Sara Ott.

Forty-four individuals applied for the position and participated in multiple interview steps. Five individuals were invited to participate in the on-site interview process.

Ferber was selected based upon her experience, qualifications, leadership, knowledge of community policing, and feedback from participants in the interview process, particularly departmental staff and community panel feedback, city officials said.

“As the new police chief, I look forward to working collaboratively with our officers, team members and community members to ensure the safety and security of everyone in Aspen. I’m excited to learn from staff and the community about your experiences and perspectives, and to work with all on a collective vision,” Ferber said earlier. “We’re still working through the logistics, but I’m excited to start as soon as I can and am hoping to move to Aspen in mid-late April.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to listening and learning first. I really want to get to know each of my new team members, as individuals and about how they serve the community in their roles. Additionally, I’m excited to get to Aspen, to being a resident and learning about the community from the local perspective.”

