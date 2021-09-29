Kids of all ages invited to join mountain biking event Saturday at Coal Basin Ranch

Trina Ortega rides to the bottom of Coal Basin Ranch community trail system on the Bear Ridge Trail in Redstone on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Coal Basin Ranch trail system boasts nearly 5 miles of trails that is accessible to all levels of bikers. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Coal Basin Ranch is inviting young riders of all ages to visit Saturday for “Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day.”

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is being presented by the ranch in conjunction with Roaring Fork Mountain Biking Association and Roaring Fork Cycling.

“This event encourages kids to put down the video games, hop on their bikes and have a great time riding local trails, learning trail etiquette and skills,” reads a notice about the event.

There will be coach-led rides and activities from 10 a.m. to noon with a free barbecue from noon to 1 p.m. All participants will be automatically entered into a prize raffle.

Coal Basin Ranch is located about 4 miles west of Redstone on Coal Basin Road. The ranch opened a 5-mile trail network this summer that is open to the public free of charge.





Participants are urged to register in advance with RFMBA at https://portal.goldenvolunteer.com/opportunities/D9hGLoVXDu .