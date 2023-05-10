Kids and grandmas team up again for Aspen tradition

Aspen Elementary School third-graders rehearse for their upcoming musical, "My Musical Grandmother."

In what has become a classic Aspen Elementary School production, the third-graders are again pairing up with local seniors and grandmothers for their spring play, “My Musical Grandmother.”

The play is about Aspen history and the importance of being who you are, according to director Tammy Baar.

She has been directing Aspen Elementary School musicals for 27 years. All the elementary school musicals are originals written by Cathy Crum, who has been writing them for over 35 years. “My Musical Grandmother” is performed by students and local seniors every few years.

“We’re so proud of what we do, and we hope this program can continue forever,” said Baar.

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 84 third-graders and 20 seniors and grandmas from Aspen will take the Aspen District Theatre stage. There will be dancing, singing, possibly some hugging, and it’s sure to be a great play, she said, hinting there may be a surprise at the end.





“We’ve had some (of the seniors) say that the highlight of their later years was being a grandma in ‘My Musical Grandmother’ in their obituaries,” she said.

