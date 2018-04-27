Kidnapped Grand Junction girl found unharmed in Rifle Walmart

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the death of the suspect.

Authorities found 12-year-old Raeanna Rosencrans on Thursday after the 12-year-old was missing for more than 24-hours, the victim of an apparent kidnapping.

Grand Junction police department identified 47-year-old Jody Haskin as a person of interest in the case on Thursday; an arrest warrant for one count of second-degree kidnapping was later issued for Haskin.

Haskin died Friday morning after local police tracked him down in Rifle.

Rosencrans appeared to be unharmed, Grand Junction Police Department reported Thursday, after she was found in a Walmart parking lot in Rifle, nearly 60 miles from where she was last seen on Wednesday.

CBS4 Denver reported Haskin as being Rosencrans' step-father and a registered sex offender.

Rosencrans was found shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday after last being seen at around 3 p.m. in Grand Junction on Wednesday.

In a tweet late on Thursday, Rifle Police said they were searching for Haskin in the area of North I-70 between MM90 – MM 94.

"If you see the suspect do not approach, call 911 immediately," Rifle Police tweeted.