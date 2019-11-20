Kevin Warner named new Aspen-Sopris District Ranger

Kevin Warner

Courtesy Photo

Kevin Warner was named the new Aspen-Sopris District Ranger, the White River National Forest announced on Wednesday.

Warner will head the staff and resources needed to oversee about 750,000 acres of forest lands, including five wilderness areas, five ski resorts and the Maroon Bells Recreation Area.

Warner has previously served as the acting ranger on the district. He currently oversees the planning and renewable resource programs for the White River in the Glenwood Springs office. He has held a variety of positions with the Forest Service over the past 15 years.

“It’s a dream come true for me to come full circle from starting as a wilderness ranger there in my first Forest Service job, to now leading its wonderful staff,” Warner said. “I am very excited for this new role with the White River and am eager to continue the development of strong relationships with local governments, partner organizations, and the community.”

This story will be updated.