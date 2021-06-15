Lone senior Kenny, Aspen girls lacrosse wrap up another perfect regular season

Aspen High School senior Kylie Kenny, wearing No. 5, is carried off the field by her teammates after the AHS girls lacrosse team beat Steamboat Springs in the regular-season finale on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, on the AHS turf. Kenny was the team's lone senior this season.

Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Kylie Kenny is the epitome of a team leader, as she enjoys talking about her teammates more than anything. But as the lone senior this spring on the Aspen High School girls lacrosse team, Tuesday’s regular-season finale against Steamboat Springs was mostly about her.

Dubbed “Kylie Night” in honor of the soon-to-be University of Denver lacrosse player, signs were displayed all over the grandstands with messages such as “Lacrosse Legnds Never Die” and “We (heart) our senior,” with an emphasis on the singular.

“It’s not really setting in, honestly. This day has just been incredible and the whole season has been awesome,” Kenny said after Aspen’s 23-1 win on the AHS turf. “Everyone on the team is super incredible. I feel like everyone has stepped up in a big way, so I don’t really feel like I’m the only senior in a lot of ways. I feel like everyone from freshmen on up has really stepped up and risen to the occasion this entire season.”

Kenny has long had a strong relationship with AHS coach Amanda Trendell, who took over the program ahead of Kenny’s freshman season in 2018. Kenny is the first AHS girls lacrosse player to have played her entire career under one head coach, a run that included an undefeated regular season in 2019.

“Without Kylie, Aspen wouldn’t be where it is,” Trendell said of the program, which has become one of the most dominant in the state. “And that’s not down-putting the girls before her, but she has always been the catalyst to push people, ask more of them, and always support me as someone who may be labeled as an intense coach. So I know I’m personally very thankful for her allowing me to coach the way that I coach.”

While Kenny did not have a junior season in 2020 after it was canceled because of the pandemic, she’s led the team this spring as a senior to yet another perfect regular season record. With Tuesday’s rout of Steamboat (2-8), the Skiers finish 10-0 in the shortened season and should find out their postseason fate on Wednesday.

Aspen High School senior Kylie Kenny charges upfield against Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, on the AHS turf. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Class 4A state tournament is a 12-team, single elimination format, meaning the top four seeds should have a first-round bye, while the other teams will compete Thursday for a spot in the state quarterfinals. With the top RPI is 4A entering Tuesday’s game, AHS is all but assured a top-four seed.

Assuming that’s the case, Aspen will host a state quarterfinal game on Saturday. This is the first season that girls lacrosse has had two separate classifications.

“It was a really special day for the whole team today to finish out 10-0, especially with such a young team,” Kenny said. “This has been our goal ever since the season got canceled last year. We’ve been working and preparing for this moment. We are all really excited to put our hard work into action and work together as a team to go as far as we can in the playoffs.”

