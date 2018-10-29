KDNK hosts its annual Halloween Dance Party

A Carbondale radio station is hosting a Halloween party for residents who don't want to commute upvalley.

"We really wanted there to be an alternative to going to Aspen," ssaidays KDNK Station Manager Gavin Dahl of the radio station's big dance party for adults Wednesday night in Carbondale.

"So often, Halloween is an Aspen thing, and we just feel like Carbondale is such a great place to be and the energy and crowds are great," Dahl said.

Dahl said attendees to the event are in for a big treat, as this year's Halloween Dance Party in the Community Hall at the Third Street Center in Carbondale will include headliner Paul Miller, aka DJ Spooky, a composer, multimedia artist, writer and activist based out of New York City.

"It's a really big opportunity for us to not only give access to fans of his to see him in person in this intimate setting, but also to turn more people on to his work," Dahl said. "He's just a really inspiring guy, and has worked with a lot of really amazing artists."

According to Miller's website, he has collaborated with recording artists ranging from Metallica to Chuck D and Steve Reich to Yoko Ono.

Miller immerses his audiences in a blend of genres, global culture, and environmental and social issues.

"We're a data-driven society, so I kind of celebrate the idea of moving between patterns and trying to understand the way the human mind works," Miller said in a phone interview with the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

Miller, who has been sharing time between New York City and Colorado working on finishing his next book, called "Digital Fiction — The future of storytelling," spent this past summer working with the Aspen Institute.

"I'm always trying to support progressive movements and causes," Miller said. "I want to support more local and independent art initiatives. I love what Gavin is doing at KDNK."

Doors open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and festivities will feature, for the first time this year, a music video mixtape, which is a collaboration by KDNK DJs featuring new dance and Halloween music videos to get the party started from 6 to 8 p.m.

Other activities will include a free photo booth, games, a food truck, drinks and more.

The annual costume contest will get underway at 8 p.m. All in attendance are invited to participate.

DJ Spooky will take the stage at 9 p.m. for his one-hour, 45-minute set.

"I will be supercharged and ready to go. I love the whole Carbondale-Aspen corridor, it's a really fascinating area of the country," Miller said.

"It's going to be a party, I don't want it to be too conceptual. I do live remixes and mash-ups with the software I developed," he said.

Ticket are $12 for members, $17 for the public, and there also will be a VIP ticket for $49 which includes four drink tickets, a meal ticket and admission to the event.

"I'm hoping people are going to come with the expectation of having a good time, and celebrating local creativity and to support the radio station," Miller said.