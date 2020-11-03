Kaya Williams joins Snowmass Sun, Aspen Times staff to cover Village

After a national search for a writer to cover the unique community in Snowmass Village, the Snowmass Sun is happy to announce the addition of Kaya Williams to the staff.

Williams comes to the Sun and The Aspen Times as a recent graduate of Boston University, where she studied journalism and history. She led staff development initiatives and social media strategy for the school’s independent student newspaper, the Daily Free Press, where she spent four years contributing to the features and multimedia departments.

A native of Tahoe City, California, Williams is an avid skier, trail runner and paddleboarder. When she isn’t reporting or writing, she can be found exploring the area trails or attempting to improve her yoga skills.

“We really like that Kaya grew up in an area also know for skiing and outdoor adventure, and even more we appreciate her great attitude and understanding of mountain town life and issues,” said David Krause, editor of The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun. “Our search brought in resumes from around the country, and Kaya stood out as a great addition to our team.”

Williams replaces Maddie Vincent, who spent more than a year covering the Village for the Snowmass Sun and has returned to college to work on a Master’s degree.

Williams has worked extensively in audio production and podcasting: she previously worked as a researcher for the podcast department at America’s Test Kitchen and as an intern on WBUR’s Endless Thread and WGBH’s Innovation Hub. She hopes to bring these experiences to the Sun and Times while exploring new avenues to amplify community voices.

“As a lifelong resident of a mountain town, I’m thrilled to be joining a team that cares as much about community journalism as they do outdoor adventure,” Williams said. “The opportunity to cover a vibrant small town and explore all the high-altitude fun Aspen-Snowmass has to offer feels like a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Williams can be reached at kwilliams@aspentimes.com and 530-448-4820 or at the office at 970-925-3414.