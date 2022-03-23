Juvenile defendant in Glenwood Springs stabbing charged as adult

Editor’s note: The Post Independent and Aspen Times generally do not name juveniles charged with a crime, but is doing so in this case because the defendant is being charged as an adult.

The juvenile defendant accused of stabbing a south Glenwood Springs resident after breaking into his home in the early morning hours of March 8 is being charged as an adult.

Angel Rivas Tellez, 17, will have to answer to felony charges of attempted murder and burglary before District Judge James Boyd, after the new charges were filed this week by 9th District Attorney Jeff Cheney.

Tellez’s juvenile case was dismissed Wednesday by Garfield County Judge Paul Metzger, who also set bond at $250,000.

Tellez appeared before Metzger via videoconference from a juvenile detention center in Mesa County. He will remain in the juvenile facility while his case is pending, at least until he turns 18.





Deputy District Attorney Tony Hershey asked for a higher bond of $500,000 due to serious concerns around community safety and the possibility Tellez may try to flee to his native Mexico.

“If he does, we may never see him again,” Hershey said. “The victim is scared to death he might get out and try to finish the job.”

Hershey painted a picture of a premeditated crime in which Tellez allegedly had been keeping notes on how to break into a home with the intent of committing a violent crime.

Around 2 a.m. March 8, Tellez allegedly used a crowbar to pry open a basement window and knew which bedroom to find the victim, who Hershey said was stabbed “at least 30 times” before Tellez fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and survived his injuries.

Public defender Elise Myer acknowledged that Tellez has had behavioral issues at his school but said that he had been subjected to bullying and comes from a family with a history of domestic violence.

She asked that a much lower bond of $15,000 or $20,000 be set, instead. She said Tellez has strong support from his mother and a “father figure” who is now in his life.

Both his mother and the man spoke on Tellez’s behalf in court on Wednesday, asking for the lower bond amount and that the case remain in juvenile court.

Tellez is due back in court before Judge Boyd on April 7 for a return on formal filing in the case.