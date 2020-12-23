JUS Snowmass and GG’s Market debut in Base Village

Betty Rivera pours a freshly made smoothie at the new Snowmass Base Village Jus location on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.



The team at JUS Aspen has fielded “hundreds of requests” for a Snowmass Village location in the four years since the juicery opened in the Ute City Building, according to owner Landon Goldstone.

Now, a Snowmass sister store — plus a new specialty market — is finally coming to fruition. JUS Snowmass and GG’s Market make their debut in Base Village this week after more than a year in development; both shops were originally scheduled to open during the 2019-20 winter season.

“It took a lot more time because we wanted to be the go-to (spot),” Goldstone said; he co-owns and operates the space with his sister Tamara Petit and Mark d’Emden. “When we really sat down to look at what we wanted JUS to be … we really wanted to make the space as beautiful as possible.”

A grand opening celebration for both locations on Dec. 26 will feature music from DJ Naka G and free mimosas from 9 a.m. to noon. JUS started slinging smoothies and other health foods from the plaza level of One Snowmass on Dec. 21; GG’s Market will have a soft opening later this week in the space previously occupied by Clark’s Market Express, across from Sundae Ice Cream.

Regulars at JUS Aspen will recognize familiar menu items like cold-pressed juice, smoothies and sandwiches among the offerings at the new Snowmass location. But there’s plenty of “new” in the Base Village spot as well: JUS Snowmass will have a coffee bar offering a full slate of espresso beverages and expand the offerings with a dinner menu of tapas and small bites.

And mimosas won’t just be an opening-day treat: JUS Snowmass has a full liquor license and will offer handcrafted cocktails that incorporate the shop’s cold-pressed juices, Goldstone said. Expect apres-ski specials from 4-6 p.m. with the option to dine in with expansive views at the new location.

“We thought the view at sunset looking over the valley is pretty incredible,” Goldstone said. JUS Snowmass will have indoor and outdoor seating with floor-to-ceiling windows.

GG’s Gourmet Market will be a new concept from the JUS team, offering grab-and-go quick bites like sandwiches and sodas as well as a curated selection of items like meats and cheeses, Goldstone said.

The market will have the convenience of a bodega and the selection of a gourmet market place, primed for ski-day lunches as well as late-night bites.

Goldstone said the team put a lot of time, thought and funding into creating an elevated experience and design at GG’s; in addition to the brick-and-mortar location in Base Village, the market will support Italian coffee and cocoa carts that will pop up in Base Village throughout the season.

GG’s is named in honor of Aspen local Georgia Grace Gibsone, who died in 2019. Gibsone was a close friend of JUS and GG’s co-owner Tamara Petit.

JUS Snowmass is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. GG’s Gourmet Market debuts later this week and will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

