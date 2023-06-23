June Experience will close on Sunday with rousing, New Orleans brass-band joy

Rebirth Brass Band will bring their New Orleans-style "junk" music to Aspen on Sunday. "It's all about getting people up moving, dancing," drummer Keith Frazier said.

Courtesy photo

Rebirth Brass Band is bringing the party to Aspen to close out Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience on Sunday — New Orleans-style.

“It’s a party atmosphere. It’s all about having a good time,” Rebirth drummer Keith Frazier said. “Like we say in New Orleans, ‘Laissez les bons temps rouler.’ Let the good times roll.”

Rebirth carries on the long-standing tradition of New Orleans brass bands, a staple in a city known for parades. A brass band, according to Frazier, is a “band that’s outfitted for a moving party.”

Because of the need for mobility, brass brands include trumpets, trombones, saxophones, tubas, and marching drums — but notably no guitars or pianos.

“It sounds kind of like a marching band, but you can make it sound real melodic if you use a reed instrument with the brass instruments,” he said.





The tradition steeped in a parade atmosphere also influences the style and sounds of the music, he said. Often, parade-goers fill the scene with chanting, which becomes intertwined with the music when the band begins replicating the sounds they hear around them in their music.

“You take their chant, and you can incorporate their chant into your music, you play it on your instrument,” he said. “A lot of songs that we’ve created in Rebirth is stuff that we just hear people saying out on the street.”

To be able to draw the scene into the music, brass band players must have a talent for improvising.

Frazier likened improvisation to having a conversation using solely the language of music.

“It’s a very high level of communication,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of verbal talking; it’s just talking through notes.”

Players may stay in one key or on one chord progression for as long as they feel it before moving onto the next.

“You start one place, you may go anywhere,” he said. “There’s no certain direction that you have to go, and so when you’re improvising, you’re just kind of playing what you feel at the time.”

Sometimes, players incorporate popular songs into their music, playing a certain recognizable riff that they heard on the radio. Other players pick up on it and carry the tunes into the next key.

“It’s always moving, it’s always evolving at a very rapid pace,” Frazier said.

In this way, the musicians are able to experience a level of musical freedom not afforded in more structured styles of music.

Though they originally played primarily traditional brass songs, he said, Rebirth’s style has evolved to fuse together R&B, reggae, rap, hip hop, jazz, and funk. His brother, Philip Frazier, describes the characteristic sound of Rebirth as “junk music” — a combination of jazz and funk.

Their style is also shaped by musical forces that emerged from the New Orleans jazz scene before them, such as the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Liberty Brass Band, and Louis Armstrong.

“We try to emulate what they did, as well as incorporate our own style into what they did,” Keith Frazier said. “That really influenced us in the beginning, but you kind of take what they did and kind of rearrange it and make it your own.”

The band’s sound has had decades to develop. Philip Frazier started the band in 1983, originally as a high-school project. He initially gathered his friends to play at a hotel, but when they were told they could not play there due to their age since alcohol was being served, they decided to go to Bourbon Street and play for tips instead.

Rebirth became a staple of the New Orleans jazz scene, playing a regular Tuesday night gig at the Maple Leaf Bar. Their set became so well-known that former President Barack Obama referenced it in a speech on the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

“After I leave office, maybe I’ll finally hear Rebirth at the Maple Leaf on Tuesday night,” he said.

Though they can no longer be found at the Maple Leaf since they moved their weekly shows to the Rabbit Hole, locals and tourists continue to seek out Rebirth for their notorious Tuesday night performances.

“It gives us an opportunity to work out different melodies and get to see how people feel about songs that we’re playing,” Frazier said.

Since its founding, the band has included a rotating cast of musicians. Now the band includes several younger members in their 20s since some of the older, original members have moved on.

One of the founding members, Derrick Tabb, was inspired by the role of music in his early life to start an after-school program for at-risk youth called Roots of Music. The program invites children ages 9-14 to learn how to play instruments and be in a marching band.

Started in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Roots of Music was created to fill the gap in music education programs for youth after public schools stopped offering them due to a shortage of funds.

“Like (Tabb) said, he probably wouldn’t have been in music if it wasn’t for the junior high school marching bands,” Frazier said.

Rebirth will bring their brass music to another audience when they play at the Durant Street VIP Tent on Sunday morning.

“We always like to kind of branch out and bring the music to people who haven’t necessarily heard the music before or really understand what New Orleans is,” he said. “It’s always exciting to see that ice be broken, and people get up and (start) moving around. And the party is on from that point.”