Julie McCluskie declares victory in House District 61 race to replace Hamner

Democrat and Dillon resident Julie McCluskie declared victory Tuesday night in her race to become the next state representative for Colorado House District 61.

Holding a commanding lead over her Republican challenger Mike Mason with 31,466 votes counted, McCluskie said she was "proud and honored" to be the next representative and serve the district she calls home.

"Together, we are going to work hard to make a difference for all the hard-working families in this district," McCluskie said in a victory speech at the Democratic election party taking place at HighSide Brewery in Frisco. "I am going to work to give our kids the best public education possible, to fix our broken healthcare system, and protect the beautiful environment we call home."

The district — which covers Summit, Lake and Pitkin counties and portions of Delta and Gunnison counties — has been represented by Democrat Millie Hamner since 2012. Hamner is vacating the seat due to term limits.