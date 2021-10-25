Judge Mark Thompson placed on paid leave

Judge Mark Thompson will not resume his duties as a judge upon his eventual return from planned time off, according to Colorado Judicial Department Public Information Officer Rob McCallum.

McCallum said interim Chief Judge Paul Dunkelman made the decision in accordance with the Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of the Chief Judge Directive 95-01, which allows the acting chief judge to delegate authority of court matters to judges and other staff as deemed appropriate.

Thompson, who presided over courts in Eagle, Summit, Clear Creek and Lake counties, will be on paid leave until further notice, and another senior judge will provide coverage for his docket beginning in November, according to McCallum.

On Oct. 16, the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged Thompson with a single county of felony menacing stemming from an incident July 25 in which he allegedly knowingly placed or attempted to place an unknown person “in fear of imminent serious bodily injury by use of a deadly weapon … namely: an AR-15 style rifle,” according to the complaint filed against him.

At the time the complaint was filed, Thompson was on planned time off unrelated to the charge, according to McCallum.





Thompson has been issued a summons to appear in district court Dec. 17.