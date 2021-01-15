Judge denies Aspen restaurant group’s request to stop Red-level restrictions starting Sunday

People enjoy the outdoor dining space at White House Tavern on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



A judge denied an Aspen-area restaurant group’s 11th-hour attempt to suspend a public health order that takes effect Sunday prohibiting indoor dining in Aspen, Snowmass Village and the rest of Pitkin County.

Ninth Judicial District Judge Anne Norrdin’s ruling was delivered at 4:32 p.m. and was a setback for the newly formed Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance, a nonprofit that filed a complaint and motion Thursday to stop the order’s implementation through a court-ordered temporary restraining order.

The alliance argued that Monday’s decision by the board of health to close indoor dining would cripple the local restaurant industry and put more than 1,500 people out of work.

Norrdin’s ruling noted courts are typically reluctant to usurp government orders without hearing from the defendants, who in this case are Pitkin County, the board of health and interim health director Jordan Sabella.

“The court declines to act … without first hearing from the Defendants, to intervene in the manner sought in an area fraught with medical and scientific uncertainties and where Pitkin County officials appear to be shaping their response to changing facts on the ground,” the ruling said.

Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery at restaurants still will be available, though there will be an 8 p.m. last call and tables can only have people from the same household.

Indoor dining was the major change made Monday in the newest public health order, as most Pitkin County businesses and services — with the exception of restaurants — have been operating under Red-level restrictions since Dec. 21.

“Immediate disposition is imperative because the Order is scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on January 17, 2021,” said the motion, which was filed Thursday by Chris Bryan and Jason Buckley of the Aspen law firm Garfield & Hecht PC. “If the Order does go into effect, then the Alliance’s members and other Pitkin County restaurants will immediately begin taking steps that will be difficult, if not impossible, to reverse. These steps include laying off employees, disposing of perishable goods, and issuing stop orders to all vendors and suppliers.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.