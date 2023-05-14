Joys and hopes on Mother’s Day in Aspen

Happy Mother's Day

Here’s to mothers everywhere. We asked just a few who love and nurture the city of Aspen about their thoughts and hopes on Mother’s Day.

Ginna Gordon looks forward to quality time with her loved ones and celebrating “the other amazing mothers who inspire me daily.”

Ginna Gordon, Community Response Officer Supervisor, Aspen Police

What is your favorite memory in Aspen?

“That’s a tough one. I do not know that I can pinpoint a specific memory. But my favorite part of living in this area is the amazing friendships and community that we have been so fortunate to find here.”

What is your favorite pastime in Aspen?

“Anything outdoors … I mean how blessed am I to call this place home? The Roaring Fork Valley has so much to offer! I especially love those days where I can fit in two different outdoor activities in a single day. Double score!”





What are you most hoping for this Mother’s Day?

“To spend quality time with my loved ones and celebrate the other amazing mothers who inspire me daily, and I have the honor to walk through life with.”

Brittanie Rockhill, with her pup Lucca, loves the community she has with other moms in Aspen.

Brittanie Rockhill, Broker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

What is your favorite part about being a mother in Aspen?

“One of my favorite and most surprising things about being a mother in Aspen so far has been discovering the community of other mothers and families. Sharing the joy, tips, and tricks of different stages of motherhood in Aspen.”

What is your favorite pastime with your child?

“Getting outside and taking in the sunshine, listening to the birds, watching the river flow; it’s very grounding for both of us to get that time together”

What are you hoping for this Mother’s Day?

“My Mother’s Day wishes have come true, but if I could squeeze in some yoga and a hike, that would be a nice bonus!”

Former Aspen City Councilwoman Ann Mullins looks forward to a long visit with her new grandson.

Ann Mullins, Landscape Architect, Ann Mullins Design

What is your favorite part about being a mother in Aspen?

“When my boys were young and I was taking care of my niece and nephew, we would arrive at the Pink House late Friday night, up early to all go skiing, usually Buttermilk, drag ourselves to Bentley’s that night, and grab burgers before everyone fell asleep. Same agenda on Sunday, but everyone slept in the car as I drove us back to Denver. Such full, energetic, exhausting, but wonderful weekends.”

What is your favorite pastime with your child?

“Reading to my boys, usually their choice of book but sometimes mine. Whatever kind of day they had had, reading to them before they went to bed was always a comforting and quieting conclusion to the day.”

What are you hoping for this Mother’s Day?

“A long visit with my new grandson.”

Linda Consuegra grew up in Aspen is happy her son is doing the same now.

Linda Consuegra, Aspen Assistant City Police Chief

What is your favorite part about being a mother in Aspen?

“Living in the Roaring Fork Valley is a gift! I grew up in Aspen and being able to have my son grow up here and experience the same opportunities that I had is amazing. It’s great to be able to share the outdoors, small community feel, and the safety that our community provides for our kids.”

What is your favorite pastime with your child?

“I look forward to taking advantage of what this valley has to offer with being outside, camping, and hiking. I also enjoy spending time with him in the kitchen cooking. We also enjoy the times we get to travel, and I love seeing how he experiences new adventures.”

What are you hoping for this Mother’s Day?

“I would love to get out for a bike ride or a hike with my family and enjoy the time together. Sleeping in would be a bonus.”

New Aspen Police Chief Kim Ferber looks forward to her sons coming to visit.

Kim Ferber, Aspen Police Chief

What is your favorite part about being a mother in Aspen?

“My favorite part about being a mother in Aspen is inviting my boys to come and enjoy the great outdoors and fantastic restaurants, with Tim and me, in and around the community. The outdoors provides us an opportunity to share hiking and fishing adventures together and ending our day with a shared mealtime allows us to catch up before they travel back to their respective homes.”

What is your favorite pastime with your child?

“I absolutely cherish spending time with my children fishing. I have so many fond memories of walleye, bass, and trout fishing with them. The look on their faces when they land a fish is truly priceless.”

What are you hoping for this Mother’s Day?

“Whether families are near or far from one another, I hope moms are celebrated and recognized this weekend for their unconditional love, contributions, and sacrifices they have made for their children and families.”