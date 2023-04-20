John Norton among 2023 class of Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame

Among John Norton's accomplishments was helping convince Aspen Skiing Co. to lift the snowboard ban.

Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame/Courtesy photo

On Thursday, the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame announced its class of 2023.

“Every class of inductees is different, and this year, we celebrate individuals who have dedicated their lives to educating, inspiring, and preserving snow sports in Colorado. This class truly represents what the Colorado Snowsports Museum is all about,” said Jennifer Mason, executive director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame. “We’re proud of the class of 2023. Each person represents a unique area of Colorado and illustrates the fact that Colorado as a whole leads the way in snow sports.”

The 2023 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Class, according to the hall:

Cheryl Jensen – Inspirational

Her contribution to the snow sports community has been lifesaving. She founded The Vail Veterans Program, which introduces veterans to alpine sports – both independently and with loved ones. By keeping veterans active from the beginning of their recovery, their mental and physical health is greatly improved, giving them hope and confidence in their future.

Hilaree Nelson – Athlete | Inspirational

She was among the most accomplished ski mountaineers and alpinists on the planet. She is well-known for her “firsts,” such as summiting and skiing 8,000-meter peaks around the world, notably becoming the first woman to summit two 8000-meter peaks (Everest and Lhotse) in a 24-hour period. Additionally, she leveraged her platform to bring attention to pertinent issues, such as climate change, and to empower young girls and women.





John Norton – Sport Builder

During his career in Crested Butte and Aspen, he simply made the Colorado ski resorts and communities better. His contributions to marketing programs, special events, community alliance-building, and the guest experience encouraged other resort leaders to seek out other opportunities and programs to keep pace. Among his many accomplishments are pioneering non-stop airline programs, founding the adaptive program at Crested Butte, introducing “ski-free” programs to attract new customers, and convincing the Aspen Skiing Co. to lift the snowboard ban to develop a four-mountain experience to accommodate all demographics, abilities, and lifestyles.

Sandy Hildner – Sport Builder

Diverse trailblazer, she trained with the University of Colorado Men’s Ski Team before there was a women’s ski team. Inspiring women athletes, she won National Championships, the Roch Cup in 1967, and raced Olympic downhill in 1968. She innovated Lange boots and was one of only two women in the ski hard-goods industry in the 1960s. She was first female coach of the Winter Park Ski Team, embedding world-class skiing techniques and the mental preparation necessary to excel at the highest levels.

Seth Masia – Inspirational

Few Colorado-based ski writers are respected as widely as him. He was a key editor and writer for SKI Magazine at the peak of its influence and pioneered online ski journalism. His tenure with SKI Magazine, his presidency of the International Skiing History Association, along with numerous books, articles, and skiing-related internet accomplishments are notable.

The 140-member Hall of Fame Voting Panel is comprised of current Hall of Fame members, snow sports industry representatives, snow sports resorts, and the hall’s board of directors.

More info: snowsportsmuseum.org/hall-of-fame

The annual induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.