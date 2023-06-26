John Lewis a beacon for navigating these times, Aspen Ideas Fest panel agrees

The Aspen Ideas Festival sign on the Aspen Institute campus on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

During the most divisive times in American history, John Lewis, U.S. representative for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District from 1987 until his death in 2020, was one of the few political figures able to unite the nation.

He was, according to biographer Jon Meacham, not just a legendary leader.

“John Robert Lewis was, I believe, the most saintly person I ever met,” Meacham said. “It was a gift from the gods. And it was elevating to be around him.”

A shocking number of people in the audience of Meacham’s talk with historian Imani Perry at Aspen Ideas on Monday had, in fact, been in Lewis’ presence.

It’s the leadership of people like Lewis that can help push society towards justice, panelists agreed.





“Leadership is not an inconsequential matter,” Perry said.

She said she is interested in pursuing the truth, from which divisiveness is likely to follow. However, it is important to discuss the truth in order to foment action and hold each other accountable, she said.

“My father taught me. He said, ‘If you actually have the conviction of your beliefs, then you’re not afraid to talk to anybody,'” Perry said.

At this moment in history, the nation is politically split almost evenly, according Meacham. While 35 percent of the country remains steadfast in their beliefs right and left, the key to politics is winning over the remaining 15 percent, he asserted.

“If we’re going to recover, it’s going to be because enough of us are at least inspired by that remarkable example (of Lewis’ leadership), to do the right thing just enough of the time,” Meacham said.

Though sainthood, as exemplified by Lewis, does not equate to perfection, it means that one is closer to perfection, Meacham said.

“The point of sainthood is not to be so remote that you’re intimidating and out of reach,” he said. “The point of sainthood is to be on a pedestal so more people can see you.”

Hopefully, by elevating Lewis as a role model to emulate, society will progress, Meacham said.

“How we tell the story of what it means to be a good person is actually the necessary but insufficient element to that kind of transformation,” Perry said.

The hope of historians, according to Perry, is not just to reveal the path to sainthood taken by historical figures, but to tie that path to current issues.

“I just am trying to find a way to tell history that allows us to bring the memorialization and the heroism to our ethical responsibilities in the present moment,” Perry said.

Exploring the pain of the past can help chart a path forward, according to Perry.

“The South is a complicated and beautiful and painful place because of its incredible intimacies that coexist with deep cruelty,” she said. “That becomes actually a way to understand the nation.”

Examining history, according to Meacham, reveals that embracing diversity goes hand-in-hand with power.

“We have always grown stronger the more widely we’ve opened our arms,” he said.

Though people often resist embracing diversity due to a fear of loss of identity and personal power, Perry emphasized that it is not a “zero-sum game of self-interest.”

“Human nature is shaped (by)… the conflict … between hope and fear,” Meacham said.