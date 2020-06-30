John Hickenlooper claims decisive win in Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

John Hickenlooper addresses a crowd at a meet and greet in Aspen in July 2019.

Jeremy Wallace/The Aspen Times | Jeremy Wallace/The Aspen Times

John Hickenlooper escaped with a clear victory in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Colorado on Tuesday, defeating rival Andrew Romanoff after national Democrats and a big-money super PAC came to rescue his beleaguered campaign.

The former Colorado governor showed a comfortable advantage in the early returns with 60% of the vote, according to preliminary vote tallies at 8 p.m. The Associated Press projected his victory 23 minutes after polls closed.

Hickenlooper will face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November — one of the most closely watched races in the nation and a must-win for Democrats to take control of the chamber.

The Democratic race drove record turnout in the typically low-profile primary, the second-ever in Colorado to allow the participation of unaffiliated voters. Many cast ballots earlier than normal, in part to avoid in-person voting or ballot drop off amid the pandemic.

