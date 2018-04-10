Skier’s body recovered from Maroon Bowl after avalanche

The body of John Galvin has been recovered from Maroon Bowl, where he died Sunday in a avalanche while backcountry skiing.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said a team of 11 from Mountain Rescue Aspen, where Galvin volunteered for 30 years, went into the field about 8 a.m. Tuesday, and Galvin’s body was returned to MRA headquarters just past 9 a.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, “six MRA members were positioned on top of Aspen Highlands to spot and act as a backup rescue team, while four members were inserted into the field via a Blackhawk helicopter from the Colorado Army National Guard's High Altitude Aviation Training Site.”

A 30-year veteran of the rescue organization and longtime resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, Galvin, 57, and the other skier were caught in a slide and swept into the trees. The other skier, who has not been identified, survived and was able to call Highlands ski patrol.

The recovery effort was delayed because of dangerous snow conditions. A storm over the weekend left a foot or more of wet, heavy snow in the mountains.

