Jimmy Buffett to replace Stevie Nicks at Labor Day fest

Jimmy Buffett will replace Stevie Nicks as the festival-closing act at the 2021 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience. Courtesy photo



Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will close the 2021 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience on Sunday, Sept. 5, replacing Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks.

The announcement comes one day after Nicks, citing concerns about rising coronavirus cases, canceled of all her scheduled concerts including a headlining performance at the Labor Day festival.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks wrote in a statement released Tuesday afternoon on social media. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.”

Nicks had originally been scheduled to headline the Jazz Aspen festival in 2020, when it was canceled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was rescheduled for this summer’s festival alongside headliners Eric Church and Kings of Leon, who remain on the bill.

Nicks, 73, had just five concerts scheduled for 2021 including BottleRock Napa Valley and Austin City Limits along with the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which canceled entirely on Monday.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautions and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021,” Nicks’ statement continues. “Because my singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Buffett, 74, has performed regularly in the Aspen area as far back as the 1970s in local bars, clubs and festivals and recorded at Mad Dog Studios in Old Snowmass, but has never before played a Jazz Aspen event. The “Margaritaville” singer most recently gave a virtual performance for the Aspen High School graduating class of 2020 during the stay-home period early in the pandemic.

Buffett’s virtual performance for Aspen High School’s class of 2020. Aspen Times file



Limited general admission tickets remain on sale for the Sept. 5 performances, which also include Maren Morris and Yola. Three-day VIP passes are also available. Jazz Aspen next week is expected to release detailed options for ticketholders who no longer wish to attend Sunday’s concerts.

While announcing Buffett taking the festival-closing slot, Jazz Aspen also announced that it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. The nonprofit used the same policy for its indoor June Experience and JAS Café series this summer, but had not yet announced requirements for the much larger Labor Day crowds in Snowmass Town Park.

A photo ID will be required along with the vaccination proof or negative test result from within 72 hours. Children 12 and under will also be required to provide a negative test result.

Jazz Aspen will provide mobile testing sites in Aspen and at the Brush Creek Intercept Lot. Tests scheduled in advance will be available for $35; walk-up testing will be $45 (Pitkin County also has vaccines available now for free in Aspen at Community Health Services, Clark’s Pharmacy, City Market and Pitkin County Public Health). The festival will provide kiosks in Aspen and Snowmass for concert-goers to have their vaccinated/tested status verified, providing wristbands as proof for the weekend.

On the festival grounds, Jazz Aspen announced, there will be hand washing/sanitizing stations, touchless payment options at event bars and merchandise tents, touchless refillable water stations and increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

More info on tickets and public health precautions at jazzaspensnowmass.org.