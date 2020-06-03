Jimmy Buffet sends video tribute to Aspen High class of 2020

A screen shot taken from the video sent by Jimmy Buffett to the Aspen High class of 2020.

Aspen High School graduates were treated to a special graduation Saturday at Buttermilk, including a drive-in style setup and a unique lift ride to the top of the mountain to get their diploma and turn their tassels.

And just when they thought it was about over, they got another special treat Wednesday with longtime part-time local Jimmy Buffett sending along his well-wishes, a few inspiring words and an acoustic version of his song “That’s What Living is to Me.”

Posted to the school paper’s Skier Scribbler website, now-former principal Tharyn Mulberry introduces Buffett and gives a glimpse of a 1977 show Buffett did with Glenn Frey (of the Eagles) at Aspen High School.

“We need young people out there to help us turn the corner and help us on some things that we weren’t necessarily able to accomplish, me as a child of the 60s and other people beyond that,” Buffett says to the students in the video. “It’s your world out there ahead, and I have great confidence in the kids that I know and the kids that come to the shows, kids that I meet in Aspen when I’m out there that you understand this better than we did.”

Click here to watch the video from Jimmy Buffett.