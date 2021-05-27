Jazz Aspen releases single-day pass for June Experience

The Motet playing at the JAS After Dark session in 2017 at Belly Up Aspen.

Aspen Times file photo

Jazz Aspen Snowmass will release singe-day passes for the JAS June Experience on Friday, following its announcement of COVID-19 protocols earlier this week, which allowed producers to add capacity.

Passes go on-sale at 9 a.m. Friday and include performances at Belly Up Aspen, Wheeler Opera House and the Hotel Jerome.

A pass for June 25 ($150) includes Betty Lavette at the Wheeler, The Motet at Belly Up and Dumpstaphunk, George Porter, Jr. and Jon Cleary at the Hotel Jerome.

The pass for June 26 ($125) includes Ulysses Owen Jr. at the Wheeler; Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr. and Jon Cleary at Belly Up, and Sammy Miller & the Congregation at the Jerome.

And the June 27 pass ($99) includes Tuba Skinny at the Wheeler and The Family Stone at Belly Up.

The festival is requiring that 80% of concert attendees show proof of vaccination and as much as 20% to have proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show. Per Pitkin County Health’s new guideline recommendations, this policy will allow concert attendees to eliminate wearing masks and distancing.

Tickets and more information at jazzaspensnowmass.org.