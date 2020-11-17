Jazz Aspen launches local songwriting competition

Jazz Aspen Snowmass is seeking original music from local student songwriters for their new “Share Your Voice” songwriting competition.

The contest is open to students in grades 5 through 12 with submissions due by Feb. 1.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $500 plus the opportunity to perform their song live at an upcoming JAS Café event. As many as four honorable mention winners will receive a cash prize of $100. Entries will be judged based on their originality, creativity, aesthetic quality and the power of the music and lyrics. Full contest details can be found at jazzaspensnowmass.org.

For students new to songwriting, JAS is hosting a free virtual workshop featuring local songwriters and musicians. Students can join via Zoom for this hands-on songwriting tutorial led by music industry professionals. The workshop will be held 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Students should email jazzaspensnowmass@jazzaspensnowmass.org to receive the link for the workshop.

“We created the songwriting contest as a way to keep students engaged in music during a time when many of them aren’t able to gather and play together as they have in the past,” said Jazz Aspen Senior Vice President Andrea Beard. “It’s a great creative outlet for them to express themselves and possibly share some of their own feelings and experiences about what is happening in our world today.”