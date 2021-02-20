Jazz Aspen announces virtual ‘house party’ benefit

Jazz Aspen Snowmass will host a virtual 30th anniversary celebration on March 20, the nonprofit announced this week.

The JAS “House Party,” scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom with Denver-based comedian Adam Cayton-Holland hosting, will be virtual experience including performances from many artists who have appeared at JAS’ June Experience & JAS Café series through the years and are scheduled to return to in summer of 2021.

Attendees can customize their experience by moving from room to room (in Zoom terms, “break-out groups”) for a variety of activities.

In the kitchen will be cooking demos including appetizers by Denver-based Chef Bijou Thomas and dessert from Pastry Chef Stephanie Maratia of Sweets by Stephanie. In the wine cellar viewers can join a DAOU Family Vineyards sommelier for a tasting of three of their most exclusive wines. At the bar a representative from Woody Creek Distillers will offer a mixology experience; and in the game room, JAS trivia.

Cayton-Holland, who will be the emcee-ing from the living room, is a national touring comic who has appeared on Conan, Comedy Central Presents, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. He has been named one of Esquire magazine’s “25 Comics to Watch” and one of “10 Comics to Watch” by Variety.

Multiple ticket options are available for the event, including a VIP Experience, which includes home delivery of the prepped ingredients for the food demos provided by Clark’s Market, three bottles of DAOU Family Vineyards wines for the wine tasting, a Woody Creek Distillers cocktail kit for the mixology session and a two aprons for the cooks in the kitchen. A VIP Beverage Experience ticket includes all of the same above benefits minus the food and a basic House Party Ticket includes access to the event with the option to add-on the food, wines and/or cocktail kit.

Special guest appearances will include testimonials and performances from some of JAS’ favorite artists of years past. Dianne Reeves, Christian McBride, Take 6, DeeDee Bridgewater, the Delvon LaMarr Trio, JAS Academy students and JAS local In-Schools students will all be showcased throughout the evening.

The night will close-out with a dance party with to a mix of JAS’ favorites, including classics from Sly & The Family Stone, who have a scheduled performance at JAS in June. Guests will vote on the best dancers with the winner receiving two VIP tickets to the upcoming JAS Labor Day Experience.

All proceeds from the evening and a silent auction taking place online in the weeks leading into the event, will benefit JAS Music Education Programming. The Silent Auction will open on OneCause on Feb. 23 with items including private concerts and events, hotel stays, health and fitness passes.

More information at jazzaspensnowmass.org.