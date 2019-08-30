JAS Labor Day Experience: Day 1 photos from Weezer and Portugal. The Man

Opening day of the JAS Labor Day Experience started Friday night with Portugal. The Man and wrapped up with a big set from Weezer.

Day 2 on Saturday includes shows from ZZ Ward at 3 p.m., Luke Combs at 5 p.m. and John Mayer at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s final day is headlined by Sting at 7:30 p.m. but also includes H.E.R. (5 p.m.) and Turkuaz (3 p.m.).

For more on the shows, check out the online reviews and previews by Aspen Times entertainment editor Andrew Travers at aspentimes.com/entertainment.