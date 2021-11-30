JAS Café announces winter lineup for new Aspen venue





The JAS Café will host jazz concerts over six weekends during winter 2021-22 at the Local Coffee/Here House venue on Cooper Avenue, Jazz Aspen Snowmass announced Tuesday.

The smaller coffee house and club is a new venue for the JAS Café. Jazz Aspen has staged performances in previous years at multiple venues like the Little Nell and the Aspen Art Museum, which will not host concerts this season.

“Among the many challenges of COVID-19 was availability of venues,” Jazz Aspen president Jim Horowitz said in an announcement. “Luckily, JAS discovered a new intimate space when hosting the 2021 June Experience at Local Coffee/Here House. It’s great vibe and atmosphere was an instant hit with audience and fortunately, for JAS Café fans, they are available to host the entire JAS Café winter series as well.”

Audience capacity will be about 60 to 75, significantly smaller than the roughly 150 at the Aspen Art Museum and 110 at the Little Nell.

The series opens on Dec. 17-18 with guitar/vocal duo Eleanor Dubinsky & Dario Acosta Teich, playing a tasty mixture of swinging standards, holiday classics, Bossa Nova and originals in their JAS Café debut.





Another Café debut will take place Feb. 25-26 when Vincius Gomes, Valtinho and Jamile celebrate the sounds of Brazilian Carnivale in a sizzling tribute to samba. Additionally, three popular returning JAS Café artists are on the schedule, including guitarist/vocalist Tuck & Patti on Feb. 4-5, the husband and wife duo who also played the very first Jazz Aspen Festival in June of 1991. On March 11-12, virtuoso guitarist/vocalist Raul Midon returns followed by Hammond B-3 organist and trumpeter Joey DeFrancesco with his Trio on March 25-26.

One additional artist will be announced at a later date to perform over Winterskol weekend, Jan. 14-15.

Tickets (ranging from $50-$75) for the shows will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at jazzaspensnowmass.org. Showtimes for each night will be 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Local Coffee/Here House will be offering a menu of drinks and small plates for attendees. Given the space limitations at the new venue, Jazz Aspen is encouraging early ticket purchases.

“Local Coffee/Here House is the smallest venue we have ever used for JAS Café performances,” said Horowitz. “Lucky listeners will find the soft furniture and warm atmosphere a perfect spot to get lost in the sounds of jazz, blues, Brazilian, soul and more throughout the season. Like a living room aglow with sound.”