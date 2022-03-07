JAS Cafe announces 2022 summer lineup

Audience members listen to the musical performance of Monty Alexander on the Aspen Art Museum rooftop during the JAS June Experience in downtown Aspen on Friday, June 25, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



New Orleans singer and pianist Marcia Ball will make her JAS Cafe debut in August as part of an eight-artist summer-long series produced by Jazz Aspen Snowmass.

Jazz Aspen announced the summer-long lineup on Tuesday. All of the performances will be on the rooftop of the Aspen Art Museum, following this winter’s run in the small-capacity Here House.

The series will open July 1 with the world-renowned guitarist/vocalist John Pizzarelli, followed on July 2 by Grammy- winning quintet Ranky Tanky, performing timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands.

Students from the JAS Academy Combo/Small Ensemble Sessions will perform on July 21 followed by a still to be announced act on July 22.

Aspen favorite and vocal jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater returns Aug. 12 with her “Memphis Soulphony” tribute to her native city and roots, recapturing the magic and history of Memphis blues, R&B and soul classics.





Marcia Ball will make her first JAS Café appearance on Aug. 13, and the series will close the following weekend with a “New Voices” program featuring Samara Joy on Aug. 19 and Emmaline on Aug. 20.

All evenings will feature performances at 7 and 9:15 p.m. with select 7 p.m. performances including an artist “Listen Up!” talk prior to the show. These talks feature the artists in discussions about their personal histories and the origins of the music they will perform.

JAS Cafe tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and include the option of single show purchases as well as a Series Pass. Tickets will be available at jazzaspensnowmass.org .