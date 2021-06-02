JAS Café announce two additional artists
Jazz vocalists Cyrille Aimee and Laila Biali will headline the JAS Café on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19, respectively, Jazz Aspen Snowmass announced Tuesday.
The performances will kick off the JAS Café season, which runs through August at multiple Aspen venues. Showtimes are 7 and 9:15 p.m. at the Aspen Art Museum. Tickets are $75.
The nonprofit’s COVID-19 guidelines require at least 80% of attendees to show proof of vaccination and up to 20% to show results of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of showtime. Tickets and more info at http://www.jazzaspensnowmass.org.
