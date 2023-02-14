JAS announces June Experience lineup

New Orleans quintet Galactic, with vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, will perform at the Belly Up on Thursday, June 22.

Courtesy

Jazz Aspen Snowmass has released the full artist and venue lineup for the JAS June Experience, June 22-25, that will have staggered shows daily at 12 venues across Aspen’s downtown core.

The lineup includes a mix of genres, from jazz to blues, with artists who hail from Brazil, Uganda, and France.

“June JAS really hit its stride in 2022; people have figured it out and bonded with the unique format,” said JAS CEO/President Jim Horowitz. “It was a great buzz and great energy all around. A real celebration of diverse music in intimate settings. We are confident this is going to be a fantastic weekend.”

JAS will kick off the weekend on Thursday, June 22, with four concerts: New Orleans quintet Galactic, with powerhouse vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph at the Belly Up; organist Tony Monaco at Bon Bon; New Orleans’ Big Sam’s Funky Nation at The Sterling; and blues guitarist Kevin Burt playing at Bad Harriet. Monaco, Big Sam and Burt will continue to perform at the same venues on Friday and Saturday nights, giving pass holders more opportunities to see them.

Cathc blues guitarist Kevin Burt will play at Bad Harriet on June 22.

Courtesy

Friday night, guests can catch veteran blues artist Ruthie Foster at the Belly Up, Brazilian jazz pianist and vocalist Eliane Elias at the Wheeler Opera House, and the swinging Django Festival Allstars on the rooftop of the Aspen Art Museum.





Blues, funk, and soul artist Black Joe Lewis will perform Friday and Saturday at the W Hotel. Also performing both nights are the genre-crossing guitar/vocalist duo Tuck & Patti (Hotel Jerome/Friday, Limelight/Saturday), vocalist and bassist Katie Thiroux (Felix), Ugandan musician Kinobe with his band Chinobay Afro-Jazz Fusion (Here House), and violin/guitar duo Lucia Micarelli and Leo Amuedo performing a mix from jazz, to classical, Americana, and Latin (Wheeler Opera House, second floor lobby).

Vocalist and bassist Katie Thiroux will perform intimate shows at Felix on June 23 and 24.

Courtesy

California jazz-funk revivalists The Greyboy Allstars, with Karl Denson, will perform at the Belly Up on Saturday. Remaining Saturday performances include Grammy-winning former Rolling Stones back-up vocalist Lisa Fischer at the Wheeler Opera House, and Grammy-nominated Mardi Gras Indian funk band Cha Wa at the Aspen Art Museum.

All of these performances are included with a general admission pass for the days selected. Patron (VIP) pass holders will also have access to all Friday and Saturday performances, as well as entrance into the Durant Street VIP Tent featuring a full catered dinner, open bars, and a private show each night (June 22-24). Performances include jazz/rock/soul vocalist Veronica Swift, psychedelic soul band the Monophonics, and the a capella group Naturally 7.

A capella group Naturally 7 will perform a private show at the Durant Street VIP tent.

Courtesy

The June Experience will close on Sunday, June 25, with a New Orleans Brunch at the Durant Street VIP tent featuring Grammy winners Rebirth Brass Band. The brunch will include a full NOLA meal, bottomless mimosas, and a Bloody Mary bar.

General admission passes, as well as individual brunch tickets, will be available for purchase Thursday at jazzaspensnowmass.org. Donor/VIP passes are available now at jazzaspensnowmass.org or by calling 970.920.4996.

The full daily schedule, ticket information, and more can be found at jazzaspensnowmass.org.