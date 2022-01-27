ATW Agenda: Jamestown Revival, Owl Creek Chase & More
Our picks for the best events in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, Jan. 27-Feb. 2
POP MUSIC
1.28
Another night at Belly Up, another of the world’s best DJs on stage. That’s been the story this winter as a who’s-who of EDM producers have made their post-vaccine return to the music club. On Friday, Jan. 28 it’s the legendary Steve Aoki. $98-$235. bellyupaspen.com
THEATER
1.29 & 1.30
Colorado Mountain College’s Sopris Theatre Company last year staged Jeffrey Hatcher’s “Three Viewings” for a virtual audience due to public heath restrictions. Now they’re bringing the drama, starring Michael Monroney and Paige Ulmer, to a live audience at the Wheeler Opera House on Jan. 29 and 30. $20. aspenshowtix.com
POP MUSIC
1.30
The Americana duo Jamestown Revival return to Belly Up on Sunday, Jan. 30 with a new album and some special guests in tow. The Texas-based pair of Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay – adored in Colorado, where they make seasonal tour stops – are on the road with the new album, “Young Man,” their first all-acoustic effort produced by the Texas country great Robert Ellis, who also performs on the record and is touring with the band. $36-$111. bellyupaspen.com
SKIING
1.30
One of Aspen’s most storied winter competitions, the Owl Creek Chase, is going virtual for 2022. Instead of the traditional 21 km Nordic race, the event is a multi-day, at-your-own time event. Of course, you can still – and are encouraged to – ski the traditional route when it is freshly groomed on Sunday, Jan. 30. Free. aspenspecialevents.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Artist Spencer Hansen back at Skye Gallery
“Anima” will open at Skye Gallery on Saturday, Jan. 29 and will run throuhg mid-April.