ATW Agenda: Jamestown Revival, Owl Creek Chase & More

1.28

Another night at Belly Up, another of the world’s best DJs on stage. That’s been the story this winter as a who’s-who of EDM producers have made their post-vaccine return to the music club. On Friday, Jan. 28 it’s the legendary Steve Aoki. $98-$235. bellyupaspen.com

1.29 & 1.30

Colorado Mountain College’s Sopris Theatre Company last year staged Jeffrey Hatcher’s “Three Viewings” for a virtual audience due to public heath restrictions. Now they’re bringing the drama, starring Michael Monroney and Paige Ulmer, to a live audience at the Wheeler Opera House on Jan. 29 and 30. $20. aspenshowtix.com

The Americana duo Jamestown Revival return to Belly Up on Sunday, Jan. 30 with a new album and some special guests in tow. The Texas-based pair of Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay – adored in Colorado, where they make seasonal tour stops – are on the road with the new album, “Young Man,” their first all-acoustic effort produced by the Texas country great Robert Ellis, who also performs on the record and is touring with the band. $36-$111. bellyupaspen.com

1.30

One of Aspen’s most storied winter competitions, the Owl Creek Chase, is going virtual for 2022. Instead of the traditional 21 km Nordic race, the event is a multi-day, at-your-own time event. Of course, you can still – and are encouraged to – ski the traditional route when it is freshly groomed on Sunday, Jan. 30. Free. aspenspecialevents.com