It’s the liberal media’s fault

As of Tuesday, Google said the COVID-19 case total was 3,296,599. The death total is 134,884. That means 0.04% of people who caught the virus have died. For every 10,000 who get the virus, four die.

Why would we quarantine 99.96% of our population when only 0.04% need such extreme protection? Me thinks the best to come from this “pandemic” is the lesson that you can’t trust the liberal media.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle