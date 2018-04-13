 It’s the final Drop-In (video) | AspenTimes.com

What better way to end the winter season of The Drop-In than with 4 inches of fresh powder! Thanks for watching this first season and tune in this summer for new episodes.

<script src=”https://content.jwplatform.com/players/rAJov6Lo-TQpRTYbP.js”></script&gt;