Isis Theatre will reopen Friday

The Isis Theatre will reopen to the public Friday with the the opening of “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella,” Metropolitan Theatres Corporation announced Tuesday.

Metropolitan president David Corwin had previously said he hoped to open in time for the Memorial Day Weekend following the Isis’s long COVID-19 closure. Tuesday’s announcement confirmed the date and also detailed major releases the theater will carry through August.

Advance tickets are on-sale at MetroTheatres.com or on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app.

The planned schedule of summer releases:

May 28 “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Cruella”

June 4 “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “Spirit Untamed”

June 11 “In the Heights”

June 16 “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

June 18 “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

June 25 “F9”

July 2 “The Forever Purge”

July 9 “Black Widow”

July 16 “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

July 23 “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” “Old”

July 30 “Jungle Cruise”

Aug. 6 “The Suicide Squad”

Aug. 13 “Free Guy”

Aug. 13 “Respect,” “Don’t Breathe 2”

Aug. 27 “Candyman”