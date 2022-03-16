Interstate 70 closed westbound through Glenwood Canyon
6:15 a.m.: Interstate 70 is closed westbound at MM 130 (Dotsero) for a rolled over semi in Glenwood Canyon. This is expected to be an extended closure of four to six hours.
This story will be updated with information as provided.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Full hearts and ‘Empty Bowls’
The “Empty Bowls” fundraiser returns to Bumps on Wednesday with the usual soup supper shebang to raise awareness for hunger and raise funds for Lift-Up.