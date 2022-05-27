Intersect Aspen announces galleries and programs for 2022 art fair

Intersect Aspen will exhibit work from 31 galleries at its in-person 2022. (Courtesy Intersect Art and Design)



The Intersect Aspen art fair will return for a second in-person edition at the Aspen Ice Garden from July 31-Aug. 4, exhibiting modern and contemporary artwork from 31 galleries.

Intersect Art and Design announced details of the 2022 fair this week.

“The response we’ve received from the local and regional community, as well as the national and global art world, has been resounding,” said Intersect Art and Design managing director Becca Hoffman. “We are very much looking forward to gathering together this summer in the mountains.”

Galleries exhibiting at the fair will represent the art centers of New York and Los Angeles, along with multi-national outfits like Galerie Gmurzynska (Switzerland and New York) and Perrotin (France, China South Korea, Japan and New York) along with galleries from Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Connecticut, Houston and St. Louis.

Aspen galleries participating in the fair include Casterline|Goodman, Galerie Maximillian and Hexton Gallery. Denver’s K Contemporary will also participate.





Intersect has partnered with the Red Brick Center for the Arts and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association to host a Mid-Summer Cultural Celebration on Aug. 4 and is expected to announce additional programs partnering with Aspen Film and Anderson Ranch Arts Center. The fair’s VIP program will include home tours with Aspen area art collectors like Jorge M. Perez and Barbara and Bruce Berger.

The fair also coincides with the Aspen ArtWeek events produced by the Aspen Art Museum and running Aug. 2-6.

The fair will be open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be presented online at artsy.net from July 31 through Aug. 31. The local Gerb’s Grub food truck will be on-site daily and the fair will host a daily happy hour with Doña Vega Mezcal cocktails. Tickets are on sale at intersectaspen.com .