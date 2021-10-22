Integrated Mountain Group rejuvenates historic Glenwood landmark
For well over a century, Glenwood Springs has been viewed as an area with great healing potential; in 1903, Dr. W. F. Berry passed through the town and noticed the health resort possibilities it offered with a relatively mild climate and therapeutic mineral waters. He had already built a sanitarium in Michigan, and by 1906, he had moved to Glenwood Springs and constructed a huge hospital on 10th Street. There, doctors did everything from deliver babies to treat disease until 1937, when a businessman bought the building and converted it into an apartment complex. Today, that same building stands as the Elms Apartments, housing local residents.
Local management and real estate firm Integrated Mountain Group has managed the property since the company’s founding in 2017. They know that maintaining buildings — and restoring historic properties to their prior splendor — adds to the health and wellbeing of a community, both aesthetically and financially. So, last summer, in partnership with the building’s owner, they began the extensive process of renovating the four-level, historic Elms Apartments.
“Glenwood Springs is a small community, and this is a large historic building that’s very visible. It’s part of the fabric of our historic town, and it helps define the town,” said Integrated Mountain co-founder Scott Key. Glenwood Springs has a lot of culture and history, and certainly, a lot of people don’t want to lose that.”
The Integrated Mountain Management and Maintenance team began transforming the 22-unit apartment complex on the corner of 10th and Bennett by giving it an exterior facelift. Renovation started with new energy efficient windows and doors.
Work expanded to the 14,000 square feet of exterior siding and then moved to the interior with new carpeting throughout, among other upgrades. A palette of warm tones was chosen for the final paint, brightening the formerly weathered-white building.
Of course, any remodeling project — much less a historic one — has its challenges.
“It was a team effort between our property managers and the full Integrated Mountain Maintenance team” said Suzanne Henry, Integrated Mountain Management leader and co-founder. “It’s an incredible structure, and the process often required more than a dozen staff and local contractors on site for many months. The result has given this historic building a fresh face and new lease on life, befitting this downtown residential location.”
The Elms renovation led not only to improved values for the building, but a positive impact on the neighboring properties and downtown area.
The Elms Apartments is the second major downtown renovation initiated by the Integrated Mountain Group on a downtown Glenwood historic landmark. The first involved the redesign and rebuild of the former Tamarack building on 10th and Grand, completed with DM Neuman in 2017. The re-christened Integrated Mountain Building now serves as the Glenwood Springs home for Integrated Mountain Properties, Management and Maintenance.
“The Elms renovation is a good example of our partnership and commitment to our customers and community. Since our founding, we have been a strong supporter of dozens of local organizations and non-profits, from education to youth empowerment, sports, and the arts,” said Bob Johnson, senior vice president and co-founder of Integrated Mountain Management. “It’s a wonderful heritage we are building, and the Elms is a very visual example.”
