Injured woman rescued in the backcountry

A woman suffering from a broken leg in the backcountry was found on Sunday by members of Mountain Rescue Aspen.

Stephanie McLeod, 36, was with two other skiers in the Nickelson Creek area off of Capitol Creek Road when she was injured. A call came into emergency dispatch at 11:35 a.m., according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

MRA personnel reached McLeod at around 2 p.m. She was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital.

MRA traveled 3.5 miles and 2,400 feet of elevation gain to Nickelson Creek which is approximately 10 miles away the city of Aspen.