Independence Pass set for first closure of season, overnight Friday into Saturday

The first closure of the season for Independence Pass is scheduled for Friday night into Saturday, local officials said Friday.

The pass, which peaks out at 12,095 feet, will close at 7 p.m. Friday “due to expected weather” overnight and is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday, according to an alert from Pitkin County.

Highway 82 will be closed at the winter gate, which is 5 miles east of Aspen. Forecasts call for snow on and off through the weekend.

The pass traditionally closes for the winter season in early to mid-November.