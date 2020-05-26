Independence Pass Foundation launches photo and memory contest in place of “Ride for the Pass”

Independence Pass Foundation executive director Karin Teague skins up the road towards the summit on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Independence Pass Foundation launches photo and memory contest

The Independence Pass Foundation is hosting a virtual Pass photo and memory contest to replace its “Ride for the Pass” bike race and fundraiser.

“While the Independence Pass Foundation was disappointed not be able to host its 26th annual Ride for the Pass this year due to the coronavirus, we are excited to announce a fun event for everyone who loves to ride (or hike, drive, ski, climb, or otherwise appreciates) the Pass that can be enjoyed from home,” a foundation news release states.

To take part in the contest, send the Independence Pass Foundation a photo or written memory of a special experience you’ve had on the Pass and you’ll be entered in a raffle and eligible to win prizes for best photo or memory. The photos and memories can be scenic or silly, peopled or un-peopled, past or present; whatever captures a special time or place for you on the Pass, the news release says.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Submit your photo or memory no later than May 31 via Instagram, email, or snail mail to be eligible to win. The Independence Pass Foundation will publish photos and memories on its website and social media, so please include your name as you would like to see it, the date of your photo or memory, and your best contact info in case you are a prizewinner.

For more information, visit independencepass.org.