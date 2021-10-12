Independence Pass closed due to single-car accident

Colorado State Patrol closed Independence Pass on Tuesday afternoon after a man was injured in a single car accident near the top of the 12,095 foot pass, an official said.

State patrol asked to close the pass early Tuesday afternoon to deal with the accident, which occurred at milemarker 62 just on the other side of the Pass near the Pitkin County/Lake County line, said Parker Lathrop, director of operations at the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said the pass closed about 1:45 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.

Lathrop said the car involved in the accident was 50 feet off the roadway, though he didn’t know the circumstances of the crash. The male driver suffered a leg injury in the crash, he said.

This story will be updated when the pass opens again.