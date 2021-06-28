Independence Pass open after stuck vehicle east of Aspen but traffic backups reported

Traffic on Colorado Highway 82 east of Aspen over Independence Pass was moving again by 4 p.m. Monday, albeit slowly, after a stuck vehicle at the Lower Narrows closed the road for a while Monday afternoon.

Colorado Highway 82 east of Aspen over Independence Pass closed about 2:45 p.m. because of a vehicle stuck near the Lower Narrows, a Pitkin County dispatcher said Monday. An Aspen Times reporter on the pass said traffic started moving again about 3:30 p.m. but there was a very long line of cars going in both directions.

Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputies and Colorado State Patrol are on the scene directing traffic in the area of mile marker 49 and is about 7 miles east of Aspen.

The Colorado Department of Transportation site http://www.cotrip.org said the closure was because of a “disabled/blocking” vehicle just downvalley from the Grottos trailhead. The pass is closed eastbound at mile marker 45 and westbound at MM 49, according to CDOT.

Travelers are using Highway 82 over the pass as a detour with the closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. That stretch of road closed Sunday because of a mudslide.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 reopened about 3 p.m. Monday. Westbound through Glenwood Canyon remains closed, and officials said they hope to have open by “mid-to-late evening“ Monday.

Semi-tractor trailers and vehicles more than 35-feet long are prohibited on Independence Pass, which has numerous narrow sections and tops out at 12,095 feet. Drivers can face fines up to $1,500.

This is a developing story that will be updated.