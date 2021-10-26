Independence Pass closed again as latest October snowstorm rolls through Tuesday

Highway 82 east of Aspen over Independence Pass is closed for safety reasons Tuesday morning as the latest snowstorm rolls into the Colorado mountains.

The Pass, which tops out at 12,095 feet, is closed at milemarker 47 (about 5 miles east of Aspen) over to milemarker 78, which is west of Twin Lakes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s COtrip.org travel website.

There is no scheduled time for reopening of the latest closure, but this is not the season closure, a CDOT spokesperson said Tuesday.

The road likely will remain closed all day Tuesday and road crews will reassess conditions Wednesday morning, CDOT’s Elise Thatcher said in an email.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews on Independence Pass had to clear large snowdrifts on Oct. 15 after three days of snowstorms.

CDOT courtesy photo

This is the third time in the past two weeks the pass has been closed because of weather conditions.





Parts of the Colorado mountains are in a winter weather advisory above 9,500 feet until midnight, but the advisory does not include Pitkin or Lake counties.

The pass typically closes around Nov. 7 each year, depending on weather conditions. In 2020, the pass did not close until Nov. 13, which was the latest closure since 2016 when it closed Nov. 17. In 2019, the pass had one of its earliest closures when CDOT shut it down for the season Oct. 28. In 2006, it closed for the season Oct. 23.

