Increased COVID testing demand raises Aspen hospital level to ‘cautious’ status

A healthcare provider prepares to label a vial at the coronavirus testing location located at the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department’s Aspen Village Location on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

(Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Aspen Valley Hospital moved from “comfortable” to “cautious” Wednesday when it comes to testing for COVID-19 because more and more residents and visitors have been requesting tests, the hospital’s CEO said.

“Our rolling three-day average (for COVID-19 tests) is over 16 (people),” Dave Ressler said Wednesday morning.

AVH was previously able to handle up to 16 COVID-19 tests per day, but effective Wednesday ramped up that capacity to 32 per day, Ressler said.

In addition, Pitkin County reported five new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which changed the trend in the county from “stable” to “increasing,” according to the public health department’s COVID-19 community report. The county is averaging two new virus cases per day over the past seven days, the report states.

While the testing numbers may sound alarming, Ressler pointed out that two other important Pitkin County metrics — the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of AVH workers out sick with the virus — remains in the comfortable range.

A portion of the increased testing requests are coming from Aspen and Pitkin County visitors, though Ressler said he was glad that people are continuing to seek testing because it helps support the county’s “box it in” strategy for controlling infections.

The hospital also will be able to provide testing services seven days a week, including through the July 4 holiday, which is traditionally the biggest summer weekend of the year in Aspen, Ressler said.

Garfield County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which also knocked the county out of the “stable” phase and into the “increasing” phase, according to Pitkin County’s community report. Eagle County reported four new cases Wednesday and remains in “stable” territory, the report states.