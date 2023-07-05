In the crosshairs: Sunlight Mountain Resort hosts epic archery event Friday through Sunday

An archer takes aim at a target while standing at the top of Sunlight Mountain.

Thousands of archers from all over the world are set to flock this weekend to Sunlight Mountain Resort for an epic three-day showcase in the art of the bow and arrow.

Called the Total Archery Challenge, competitors embark upon six respective courses at Sunlight Mountain and Babbish Gulch, with more than 100 3D targets to hit and miles of terrain. Event times are slated for 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Sunlight Mountain Resort is located at 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs.

Now in its third year, TAC is billed as the “greatest 3D archery experience that exists.”

Sunlight marketing event and sales director Travis Baptiste said the resort will have an exhibition of 3,600 shooting slots, which equates to slightly less than 3,000 people.

The multi-day exhibition is not actually a competition. These archers instead test personal skill sets as they shoot at targets while navigating varied terrain and obstacles, a news release states.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this event,” Baptiste said. “It’s the White River National Forest’s largest event that they permit.”

The Total Archery Challenge has been hosted by Sunlight for the past three years and brings a significant amount of additional business to local restaurants, hotels and other local companies, the release states.

Meanwhile, 45 vendors — bow manufacturers, clothing, gear companies and more — will all be encompassed at the base village, Baptiste said.

For visitors, this weekend’s experience is all about getting a glimpse of world-class archery, well fed and cups full. Sunlight’s food and beverage options will be fully operational, which includes its full bar.

There’s a target range near base lodge, which means visitors can watch archers hit targets between 10 to more than 100 yards away while they eat, drink and be merry.

“Have yourself a beer or Bloody Mary and enjoy cooler temperatures,” Baptiste said. “It is very entertaining to watch. It’s an entire sub-community. These people are passionate, and they spend a lot of money on it.”

Despite the Sunlight base area and lodge being open to the public, who are invited to come up to the mountain and enjoy the event, spectators, dogs, hikers, bikers and general visitors are not allowed on any part of the mountain, the release states. This includes any of the chairlifts, on the disc golf course, or in the Babbish Gulch area — all of which will be closed to the general public for safety reasons.

Anyone interested in registering can do so by visiting https://totalarcherychallenge.com/ .

Food, drinks, live music lineup

Thursday

Bar open for welcome party, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Live music, 4 p.m.

Friday, Saturday

Sunlight Mountain restaurant opens at 6:30 a.m.

Bar open, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Live music, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

Sunlight Mountain restaurant opens at 6:30 a.m.

Bar open, 11 .m.-5 p.m.

