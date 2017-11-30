In-N-Out is really, truly coming to Colorado

Our double-double dreams are coming true: In-N-Out Burger is coming to Colorado.

The cult-favorite California burger chain, which has been rumored to be coming to the state in the past, is under contract to purchase land in Colorado Springs. In-N-Out will be building a distribution center on 22 acres in northern Colorado Springs, which will enable them to support 50 (yes, 50) restaurants within 350 miles of the facility. (Aspen is about 263 miles from Colorado Springs.)

The first Colorado store will open in Victory Ridge, a new mixed-use development in the Springs, said Andrew Klein, principal at Westside Investment Partners. Klein said a Denver In-N-Out will open shortly after.

"This is actually happening. We're under contract to sell land to In-N-Out Burger," said Klein. "I've had to keep my mouth shut for six weeks now, it was not easy."

